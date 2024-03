Ilmastorahaston vuosi 2023: 53,5 M€ rahoituspäätöksiä – portfoliolla jopa 270 Mt CO2-ekv päästövähennyspotentiaali

The Finnish Climate Fund has decided on a EUR 4 million to scale up Filtrabit’s industrial dust extraction system 13.3.2024 09:00:00 EET | Press release

The Climate Fund has decided on a capital loan of EUR 4 million to Filtrabit, a Finnish manufacturer of industrial-scale dust extraction systems. Filtrabit’s solution effectively extracts industrial dust-containing gas streams, which helps reduce air pollutants from industrial sources and accelerate emissions reductions through the reuse of recovered raw materials.