Uusi tutkimus: Improvisaatiotaito on keskeistä yritysten kansainvälisessä laajentumisessa

Collaboration helps humanitarian supply chains in climate change

Climate change adds to the complexity to the environment in which humanitarian supply chains operate. In the meanwhile, humanitarian supply chains would contribute to the exacerbation of climate change if a greener approach of management is not adopted. Collaboration between scientists, humanitarian practitioners and beneficiaries can help humanitarian supply chains to become more prepared to climatological hazards and more sustainable.