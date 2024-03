Amos Rexin kokoelmia ensimmäistä kertaa näin laajasti esittelevä näyttely sekä Josefina Nelimarkan studionäyttely aukeavat huomenna

Mysterious moss giants take over Lasipalatsi Square – Amos Rex’s exhibition invites us to ask questions and dream fearlessly like children 14.3.2024 10:40:08 EET | Press release

A green moss giant with skis and poles has arrived at Amos Rex’s domes, ready to explore unfamiliar terrain. Wanderer sees the world as being best explored by travelling, but also with the sense of touch – especially the touch of the hand. That may be why the giant is moving two fingers across the palm of his other hand, forming the sign that means to walk or to wander.