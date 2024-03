Fingrid-lehti 1/2024: Sähköjärjestelmä tarvitsee lisää reservejä

Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Fingrid Oyj 21.3.2024 12:52:13 EET | Press release

Fingrid Oyj’s Annual General Meeting was held in Helsinki today, on 21 March 2024. The Annual General Meeting approved the financial statements for 2023, reviewed the Remuneration Report 2023, discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability, endorsed the proposed Remuneration Policy for Governing Bodies and decided on the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors. The Annual General Meeting elected Fingrid Oyj’s Board of Directors for the term that ends at the close of the next Annual General Meeting. Hannu Linna was re-elected as the Chair of the Board of Directors, and Leena Mörttinen was re-elected as Deputy Chair of the Board of Directors. In addition, Jero Ahola and Anne Jalkala were re-elected as Board members and Mikko Mursula was elected as a new Board member. A more detailed presentation of the Board members is available on the company’s website. The Annual General Meeting decided to distribute a dividend of max. EUR 54,100.00 for each S