BOFIT-ennuste Venäjän talouden kehityksestä vuosiksi 2024–2026: Venäjän talouskasvu hidastuu

Bank of Finland’s 2023 operating profit weakened considerably by rise in interest rates 22.3.2024 11:01:00 EET | Press release

The Parliamentary Supervisory Council has today, upon proposal by the Bank of Finland Board, confirmed the Bank of Finland’s financial statements. The Bank of Finland’s audited profit for the financial year 2023 totals EUR 0.00 after a reduction of EUR 1,112 million was made in the general provision in order to cover a negative operating profit. The Bank of Finland’s financial result and the structure of its balance sheet are a reflection of the monetary policy measures taken to maintain price stability in accordance with the Bank’s mandate. “The rise in interest rates has considerably weakened the Bank of Finland’s operating profit. The Bank has been well prepared for interest rate increases and had strengthened its risk provisions when interest rates were low. The provisions are now being correspondingly reduced. The profit outlook for the next few years is also weak,” says Deputy Governor of the Bank of Finland Marja Nykänen. The European Central Bank (ECB) started raising interest