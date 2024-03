Suun kautta otettavasta antibiootista hyötyä peräsuolisyövän leikkauksissa

HUS Comprehensive Cancer Center achieved Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence 22.3.2024 14:51:40 EET | Press release

American Nurses Credentialing Center ANCC awarded HUS Comprehensive Cancer Center the Magnet® recognition. The recognition proves that the quality of nursing, patient safety, and nurses’ job satisfaction in Comprehensive Cancer Center are measured to be excellent. Comprehensive Cancer Center is currently the second hospital in Europe and the first in the Nordic Countries to achieve Magnet recognition.