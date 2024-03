Italian ensimmäinen Kempowerin pikalatausratkaisuilla varustettu sähköbussivarikko aloitti toimintansa Bolognassa

Kempower strengthens its position in the DACH region with the opening of new facilities in Düsseldorf 20.3.2024 09:30:00 EET | Press release

Kempower, a leading provider of DC fast charging solutions for electric vehicles, will be opening new facilities for the DACH region. The Finnish company already has sales and services, as well as marketing activities in Germany, and the plan is to build on and expand the activities already established in the country. The new facilities will be located in EUREF-Campus in Düsseldorf.