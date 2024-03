Kelan palvelut toimivat jälleen normaalisti

1.4.2024 benefit changes spare pensioners' housing allowance and child benefits from cuts 25.3.2024 14:54:00 EET | Press release

The housing allowances for pensioners will not be affected by the impending cuts in social security benefits. There will also be no reductions in child benefits. The cuts in social security coming into effect on 1 April 2024 will affect general housing allowances and unemployment benefits.