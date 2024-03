Tules-etäkuntoutuskurssi tarjoaa joustavia mahdollisuuksia tuki- ja liikuntaelinsairauksien kuntoutukseen

Decision notices on basic social assistance have been sent out with insufficient instructions for making a rectification request 27.3.2024 09:29:04 EET | Press release

Some of the decision notices on basic social assistance issued by Kela between 17 March and 22 March 2024 carry insufficient instructions for making a rectification request. Some 7,000 customers have received insufficient instructions. The error has been corrected on 22 March 2024.