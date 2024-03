Uuden Kulosaarensillan suunnittelu etenee

The electric scooter season in Helsinki begins on 28 March – new restricted areas near stations 27.3.2024 12:07:01 EET | Press release

Starting from spring 2024, the parking of electric scooters and bicycles in shared use will be restricted outside the city centre of Helsinki near metro and train stations. New restricted areas will be added to Pasila, Hakaniemi, Sörnäinen and Kalasatama, among other locations.