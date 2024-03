Presidentti Stubb valtiovierailulle Ruotsiin

Spouse of the President of the Republic of Finland, Suzanne Innes-Stubb, to take on new responsibilities 25.3.2024 11:17:06 EET | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 17/2024 25 March 2024 Suzanne Innes-Stubb has resigned from her position at KONE Corporation and will be joining Aalto University. Suzanne Innes-Stubb, spouse of the President of the Republic of Finland, has resigned on 20 March 2024 from her position at KONE, where she has led the Global Compliance team as Vice President. The team is responsible for KONE’s Code of Conduct, human rights issues, sanctions, preventing corruption and fraud, and working against harassment and discrimination. Innes-Stubb will continue to work for KONE until 14 June. Suzanne Innes-Stubb has been appointed as Executive in Residence for business law at Aalto University. She will, for example, teach optional courses in business law at Master’s level. Innes-Stubb's three-year part-time contract will begin on 1 September 2024. “I have enjoyed working at KONE and I am grateful for the opportunities my employer offered me to change my job description