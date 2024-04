CSC:n suurteholaskennan palveluiden SROI tutkittu: investoitu euro tuottaa 25–37 euroa

EISCAT3D radar will enhance near-Earth space research - the crucial data network is now ready 27.3.2024 11:16:05 EET | Press release

The European Incoherent Scatter Scientific Association (EISCAT) has been operating high-power ionospheric radars in the European Arctic for nearly 50 years. Besides Norway, Sweden, and Finland, also China, Japan, and the United Kingdom are association members. Furthermore, there are affiliate institutions from other countries.