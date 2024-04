DEMOGRAPHY Talks: Läheissuhteiden merkitys hyvinvoinnille digitalisoituvassa maailmassa

Experiences of the working population are divided in Finland 25.3.2024 02:00:00 EET | Press release

The Working Finland study highlights how experiences among the working population diverge in many ways and lead to different outcomes in well-being at work. There are differences between entrepreneurs and employees as well as between white-collar employees and blue-collar employees. Sedentary work and overlong work weeks are emphasized among upper white-collar employees, while the physical nature of work is a key feature of blue-collar work.