Presidentti Stubb vierailee Ukrainassa

President Stubb to make state visit to Sweden 28.3.2024 11:50:02 EET | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 18/2024 28 March 2024 President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb, accompanied by Mrs Suzanne Innes-Stubb, will make a state visit to Sweden on 23–24 April 2024 at the invitation of King Carl XVI Gustaf. In addition to meeting the Royal Family, the programme includes meetings with the Speaker of the Swedish Parliament and the Prime Minister. President Stubb will also attend a business event and meet with students. The aim of the visit is to further strengthen the close cooperation and bilateral relations between Finland and Sweden in the new context of security policy. The visit will also promote closer cooperation between Finnish and Swedish companies in order to reinforce their global competitiveness and further the green transition. The programme, set in Stockholm and Gothenburg, will be announced closer to the date of the visit. This is President Stubb’s first state visit. The last state visit to Sweden by th