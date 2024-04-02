The Finnish Ministry of Social Affairs and Health is proud to present a special program at the Radical Health Festival Helsinki 2024, showcasing Finland’s unique expertise in digital health to an international audience
Hosted by the Finnish Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, Radical Health Festival Helsinki 2024 features an exclusive full-day program of site visits and high-level conversations for international ministerial delegations and selected participants. The curated program by the ministry provides an excellent view of Finland’s leading digital health landscape and offers a unique opportunity to find inspiration and forge potential partnerships.
Finland excels with its strong digital infrastructure, comprehensive data collection leading to detailed national registers, a fully digital healthcare system, and a trust-based society, contributing to its status as one of the happiest nations in the world. From tax filings to medical prescriptions, everything is seamlessly accessible online, embraced by our population.
Now, Finland wants to showcase its expertise and its ability and desire for collaboration by networking globally with other countries interested in digital health. Finland already has strong partnerships, for example with other European countries and Japan, and the Radical Health Festival Helsinki, along with its side events, will further strengthen these.
The curated program hosted by the Finnish Ministry of Social Affairs and Health presents an ideal chance to delve into Finland's forefront in digital health. Invited are high-level delegations from several countries: ministers, senior officials, top university experts, and corporate representatives.
Special attention to National Registries, Secondary Use of Data, and Agetech themes
The session of National Registries will be hosted by Fujitsu Finland, a premier technology partner of Finnish healthcare. Joining are the experts from the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare and Kanta, a part of the Social Insurance Institution of Finland. In the panel discussion, perspectives from both healthcare professionals and patients will be heard on how data registers and ecosystems benefit people in everyday life. Finnish citizens enjoy access to their health records and data through user-friendly online applications and web services.
The Secondary Use of Data session is hosted by Findata, the Finnish health data permit authority, which grants permits for the secondary use of social and health care data and improve data protection for individuals. Findata has extensive experience on the opportunities and challenges the data authorities meet. Findata and Finnish Act on Secondary Use are references for the upcoming European health data regulation EHDS. In the session, speakers include among others Tomohiro Kuroda, Ph.D., Professor, Director, CIO, and Johanna Seppänen, Ph.D., Director of Findata.
The Agetech session is hosted by Healthtech Finland, the association for Finnish and international health technology companies. The session showcases three innovative agetech companies, featuring a diverse range of Finnish and Japanese expertise in the field. The session will cover the significance of medical care, remote monitoring, data usage, and new technologies in elderly care, along with discussions on agetech adoption tools by the Kati program, professional training, co-development, and piloting with companies in Finland and Japan.
Site visit at HUS Meilahti Bridge Hospital
Helsinki University Hospital (HUS) stands at the forefront of medical research in Europe, providing secondary healthcare for 1.8 million people and overseeing the treatment of rare diseases and organ transplants across Finland. HUS collaborates closely with the University of Helsinki. Meilahti serves as the primary campus, housing facilities such as the new Bridge Hospital, the Comprehensive Cancer Center, as well as hosting startup and collaborative development initiatives.
The ministry's guests will begin their exploration with an introduction to the Finnish Social and Healthcare System, followed by an in-depth look at HUS's innovative advancements in data and artificial intelligence, involvement in the co-development program CleverHealth Network, and international projects and collaborations coordinated by HUS. The program also includes a tour of the hospital's facilities.
For further information about Radical Health Festival Helsinki 2024 and updates on upcoming events, please visit the official website at www.radicalhealthfest.com.
Photos of the 2023 edition can be accessed at: https://mediabank.messukeskus.com/kuvat/Radical+Health+Festival+Helsinki/
Save the date: Radical Health Festival Helsinki 2024, 21st–23rd May, at Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre (Messukeskus). | www.radicalhealthfest.com | #radicalhealth #healthcare
About the Organizing Partners of the Radical Health Festival Helsinki:
The Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre (Messukeskus), with a legacy of promoting Finnish trade and industry through face-to-face events since 1919, joins forces with éditohealth, an international healthcare thought leadership and content creation agency, combining over a century of experience in promoting digital health and global health leadership conferences.
Pia Heikkurinen
Expert, Sitra, the Finnish Innovation Fund
Secretary General, Radical Health Festival Helsinki
Pia.Heikkurinen@sitra.fi | +358 50 4651025
Sean Roberts
Strategic Relations Officer, éditohealth
sean@editohealth.org | +33 6 19 553 339
Tarja Gordienko
Communications Manager, Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre
tarja.gordienko@messukeskus.com | +358 50 5847262
Finnish Ministry of Social Affairs and Health
Jonna Kääriäinen, jonna.kaariainen@gov.fi +358 295 163 140
Tarja Gordienkoviestintäpäällikkö
Messukeskus | yritysviestintä
Tietoja julkaisijasta
Helsingin Messukeskus on Suomen elämyksellisin tapahtumakortteli ja vaikuttavin kohtaamismedia. Onnistuneet kohtaamiset jättävät vahvan muistijäljen ja tuottavat kiistatonta tulosta. Suomen suurin tapahtumajärjestäjä tuottaa laadukkaita tapahtumia sekä vuokraa tilojaan ja palvelujaan erilaisten tapahtumien areenaksi. Messukeskuksen itse tuottamia tapahtumia ovat mm. Habitare, Helsingin Kirjamessut, Educa, FinnBuild, Matkamessut ja Vene Båt. Vierastapahtumina Messukeskuksen tiloissa järjestetään mm. Slush, Nordic Business Forum, Assembly, Koiramessut sekä lukuisia kansainvälisiä kongresseja ja yritystapahtumia vuosittain. Tilat käsittävät 7 hallia, 40 muuntuvaa kokoustilaa, 21 ravintolaa ja oman tapahtumahotellin. Omistajayritys Suomen Messut Oyj perustettiin vuonna 1919. | Messukeskus. The real social media. | www.messukeskus.com @messukeskus
Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre (brand name Messukeskus) hosts Finland’s most inspiring events and exciting encounters. We create successful and lasting interactions with undisputable results. As Finland’s premier experience provider, we organise high-quality events and rent out our facilities for various occasions/ for a wide variety of occasions. Events produced by Messukeskus include, among others, Habitare, the Helsinki Book Fair, Educa, Finnbuild, Matka Nordic Travel Fair, and Helsinki International Boat Show. Messukeskus also hosts guest events such as Slush, Nordic Business Forum, Assembly, International Dog Fair, as well as many international congress and business events every year. Our premises include 7 halls, 40 convertible meeting rooms, 21 restaurants, and our own hotel.The Finnish Fair Corporation was founded in 1919. | Messukeskus. The real social media | www.messukeskus.com @messukeskus
