Swecon vastuullisuusraportti ja vuosikertomus 2023 julkaistu: vihreä siirtymä kasvun veturina

Study: One in three Finns do not trust the green transition – not all the benefits of the transition are recognised 15.1.2024 08:30:00 EET | Press release

Finns have mixed attitudes towards the green transition, reveals a recent survey by Sweco. Up to a third of Finns say they are not confident that the green transition will take place. However, half of Finns consider the implementation of the green transition necessary, and four out of five believe that the green transition will benefit Finnish society.