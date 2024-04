Presidentti Stubb Brysseliin

President Stubb visits Ukraine 3.4.2024 14:01:33 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 19/2024 3 April 2024 President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb is visiting Ukraine. He met President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Wednesday 3 April 2024. With the visit, Finland shows its strong and continued support for Ukraine. In their meeting, the Presidents discussed, among other things, the current situation of the war of aggression that Russia launched more than two years ago, Finland’s support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace. At the end of the meeting, the Presidents signed an agreement on security cooperation and long-term support between Finland and Ukraine. The 10-year agreement is a token of Finland’s long-term commitment to supporting Ukraine. It covers various sectors, including political support, support for Ukrainian defence and security, and support for reforming and reconstructing Ukraine. In connection with the NATO summit last summer, th