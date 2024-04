Dalia Stasevska conducts support concert to build the future of art in Ukraine 21.3.2024 15:30:00 EET | Press release

The concert, titled "Let there be light" and born from Stasevska's idea, is a concrete act in favor of the future of Ukrainian music education, heavily affected by the war. It will take place in Musiikkitalo (Helsinki Music Centre) on April 6, 2024. Members of the media have the opportunity to meet Stasevska and attend rehearsals on April 3, 2024.