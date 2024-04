Electrical designers NSS and Sähkö-Electricity 2026 to cooperate

NSS is an association of electrical designers and design offices in Finland, dedicated to developing sound electrical design practices and serving as a professional liaison among its members. The Sähkö-Electricity fair provides designers with visibility into the market, facilitating connections with industry stakeholders and exposure to technical innovations. This ensures that designers can procure the best solutions for electric building services projects.

Markku Säkö, CEO of the Association of Electrical Designers NSS, is pleased with the start of the cooperation.

“The industry has evolved rapidly, requiring designers to possess versatile expertise and information acquisition skills. The fair offers opportunities to forge connections, engage with various stakeholders, and stay abreast of technical innovations. Additionally, I commend the Helsinki Exhibition and Convention Centre's efforts to attract young talent to the field. With Sähkö-Electricity 26 offering an international-level setting and logistics, we find ourselves at the epicenter of the industry," states Säkö.

“For us at the fair, initiating cooperation with stakeholders marks a significant milestone ahead of the April 2026 event. We aim to develop Sähkö-Electricity into a modern and relevant event, taking genuine industry development feedback as our guiding principles. Thorough planning of this new event will benefit both visitors and exhibitors," remarks Jussi Kivikari, Business Manager of Sähkö-Electricity Fair.

The three-day Sähkö-Electricity 26 fair will showcase a broad spectrum of electrical technology solutions and services, with a particular focus on the green transition and the rapid advancement of electrical technology. Participants will include importers, manufacturers, integrators, wholesalers, and other industry stakeholders.

Kari Lilja, Secretary General of Sähkö-Electricity 26, emphasized the event's commitment to incorporating feedback and ideas from future exhibitors, particularly regarding the theme of green transition and responsibility. "We will also benchmark against other major events in Europe. The electricity sector now has an excellent opportunity to host an event that garners positive attention in Finland," states Lilja.

The Sähkö-Electricity 26 trade fair is tailored for designers, architects, consultants, and decision-makers in the field, including contractors, industry professionals, property owners, investors, service and maintenance experts, and international visitors. Leading industry players such as ABB, Ahlsell, Airam, Siemens, and Sonepar have already confirmed their participation and are actively involved in the event's planning.

