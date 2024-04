Kutsu medialle: Suomen Pankin tiedotustilaisuus 16.4.2024 rahapolitiikasta ja euroalueen talouden näkymistä

Growth of housing corporations’ loan stock has slowed down 2.4.2024 10:03:22 EEST | Press release

At the end of February 2024, the loan stock of housing corporations1 stood at EUR 43.9 billion. At the end of 2023, EUR 22.8 billion of these loans were payable by households, accounting for 52% of all housing corporation loans.2 Due to the rise in interest rates and slowdown in construction, the rate of growth of the housing corporation loan stock has slowed down abruptly. At the end of February, the annual growth rate was 3.2%. Although the growth rate of the stock of housing corporation loans has clearly slowed down, it is still faster than that of household loans (-1.0%) and corporate loans3 (0.7%). In February 2024, housing corporations drew down new loans4 in the amount of EUR 350 million, which is 11.5% less than in the same period a year earlier. As interest rates have risen, housing corporations have actively renegotiated their loans. In the past 12 months, housing corporations have renegotiated loans totalling EUR 5.6 billion. A year earlier, the corresponding figure was EUR