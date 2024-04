Turun musiikkijuhlat: Samuli Edelmann kyläilee Mikko Koukilla

The Turku Music Festival brings together a Grammy winner, environmental education and local music classes 9.4.2024 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

Multiple Grammy award winning American mezzosoprano JoyceDiDonato, the Il Pomo d’Oro Baroque orchestra from Venice, founded by author Donna Leon, and the choir of the Puolala School Music Classes join forces at the Turku Music Festival in 2024.