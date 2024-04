Uudet työkalut auttavat kehittämään työkykyjohtamista ja palautumista sote-alalla

New kind of support required in multiple job holding to maintain work ability 8.4.2024 08:30:00 EEST | Press release

When planning work ability support for those who hold multiple jobs, the specific features of multiple job holding should be taken into account more extensively than now. A survey and interview study conducted in the trade and the tourism and hospitality sectors shows that assessing the workload of those who hold multiple jobs and supporting their work ability are challenging tasks. Taking care of work ability is often the responsibility of the employee.