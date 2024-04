Solidium Future Boardin kumppaniksi

A board member of Solidium Oy has been charged in a case related to Ramirent Oyj 3.4.2024 11:11:00 EEST | Press release

Solidium Oy has received information that a member of its board of directors has been charged in a case related to Ramirent Oyj. Solidium has been informed that the public prosecutor has decided to press charges against former management of Ramirent Oyj for suspected securities market disclosure violations. Board member Laura Raitio served on the board of Ramirent Oyj during the alleged timeframe in 2019. According to the information received by Solidium, Laura Raitio denies the allegations. Solidium Oy is not a party to the case, and the charges do not affect Laura Raitio's work on Solidium’s board. Solidium is monitoring the legal process and will reassess the situation no later than when the outcome of the legal process is known. Further information: Jouko Karvinen, Chair of the Board, Solidium Oy; call-back requests, Jaana Lahti, tel. +358 (0)50 339 8801 Solidium is a limited company wholly owned by the State of Finland. Its mission is to strengthen and stabilise Finnish ownership