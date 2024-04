Digihumaus-raportti 2024:  Ikääntyminen ja monimuotoistuminen kirittävät hallintoa, mutta digitaaliseen infrastruktuuriin pitää panostaa nykyistä enemmän

Over one million people will receive their polling cards for the European elections electronically – Take action by 18 April to be one of them! 10.4.2024 10:15:00 EEST | Press release

The Digital and Population Data Services Agency points out that a significant part of voters already receive polling cards for the European elections in electronic format only. All those over one million eligible voters who have activated Suomi.fi Messages will receive their polling cards electronically in May.