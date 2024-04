Designmuseon edustalle jälleen kesäkatualue

Runeberginkatu intersection repaired in connection with the Mannerheimintie renovation this summer – trams diverted 8.4.2024 10:30:31 EEST | Press release

Lines 2, 4 and 10 will circumvent the intersection via Ruusulankatu and Töölön halli. Line 1 will be moved to run through Kallio. The exceptional tram routes will be valid between 3 June and 1 September. The intersection work site will be busy all summer.