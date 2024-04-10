Pulp & Beyond 2024 Startup Competition won by Aisti Corporation
The Pulp & Beyond Award Startup Competition brings forth new and significant solutions in the field of forest bioeconomy. The winner of the competition is Aisti Corporation, which has developed a patented ultra-low density fire-retardant foam material, suitable for production of board-like products for many different applications such as acoustic tiles, thermal insulation products, windshield panels and package cushions.
The start-up competition looked for the most promising and potential growth companies in the forest bioeconomy field. The Pulp & Beyond Award is given to a Finnish company that has developed an innovation that produces a positive image for the forest bioeconomy industry and from which an internationally significant product or service can be developed. At its best, the solution also opens up new perspectives in the forest bioeconomy sector. The winner is granted a 10 000 euros Pulp & Beyond Award funded by the Finnish Fair Foundation.
The pitch of Aisti was balanced and very good. Buildings are currently responsible for 39 % of global energy-related carbon emissions. It's a sobering statistic that demands action. Current construction materials that are used in suspended ceilings of all non-residential buildings are simply not sustainable, and the demand for ecological solutions is louder than ever before. Aisti has developed a patented ultra low density fire-retardant foam material, suitable for production of board-like products for many different applications such as acoustic tiles, thermal insulation products, windshield panels and package cushions. In the wet-laid process, cellulose CTMP fibers are mixed with water and foaming agent in order to produce the board-like material to be dried, formed. The board is then cut, coated or laminated to form the final product.
In the speech following the award ceremony, COO Antti Fredrikson from the Aisti Corporation asked investors not to hold their wallets closed. Climate change must be stopped, which is why it's good to support startup companies.
Three companies in the final
The finals of the start-up competition included Aisti, Carboreal and Fiberdom. Aisti has developed acoustic materials, Carboreal afforestation projects and Fiberdom pulp based single use cutlery and tableware which is home compostable and recyclable with cardboard materials. The competition was organized by Messukeskus in cooperation with The Finnish Forest Products Engineers’ Association. The jury of the start-up competition consisted of i Atte Virtanen (VTT), Katariina Kemppainen (Metsä Group), Jenny Müller-Wahlman (Stora Enso), Ville Leminen (LUT), Antti Lindqvist (PI), and Marcus Bergström (Messukeskus).
The start-up competition was now arranged for the fourth time. The previous competition, held in 2022, was won by Montinutra, which uses sawdust as a raw material to produce Kuusikumi™ extract for use in cosmetics, technical chemistry, and even the food industry. Montinutra is now Boreal Bioproducts.
Pulp & Beyond 2024 is arranged 10-11 April 2024 at the Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre.
For further information: Communications Manager Teija Armanto, +358 50 376 0804. teija.armanto@messukeskus.com
Business Manager Marcus Bergström, +358 44 562 4524, marcus.bergstrom@messukeskus.com, Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre
CEO Antti Lindqvist, +358 40 725 2543, antti.lindqvist@puunjalostusinsinoorit.fi, Finnish Forest Products Engineers’ Association PI.
Aisti Oy: Antti Fredrikson, COO, Founder, Antti@aisti.com +358 40 506 1857
Carboreal Oy: Janne Saarikko, CEO, janne.saarikko@carboreal.fi, +358 50 385 3057
Fiberdom Oy: Duncan Mayes, director, technology inventor, contact@lignutech.com +358 40 524 1294.
Tietoja julkaisijasta
Helsingin Messukeskus on Suomen elämyksellisin tapahtumakortteli ja vaikuttavin kohtaamismedia. Onnistuneet kohtaamiset jättävät vahvan muistijäljen ja tuottavat kiistatonta tulosta. Suomen suurin tapahtumajärjestäjä tuottaa laadukkaita tapahtumia sekä vuokraa tilojaan ja palvelujaan erilaisten tapahtumien areenaksi. Messukeskuksen itse tuottamia tapahtumia ovat mm. Habitare, Helsingin Kirjamessut, Educa, FinnBuild, Matkamessut ja Vene Båt. Vierastapahtumina Messukeskuksen tiloissa järjestetään mm. Slush, Nordic Business Forum, Assembly, Koiramessut sekä lukuisia kansainvälisiä kongresseja ja yritystapahtumia vuosittain. Tilat käsittävät 7 hallia, 40 muuntuvaa kokoustilaa, 21 ravintolaa ja oman tapahtumahotellin. Omistajayritys Suomen Messut Oyj perustettiin vuonna 1919. | Messukeskus. The real social media. | www.messukeskus.com @messukeskus
Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre (brand name Messukeskus) hosts Finland’s most inspiring events and exciting encounters. We create successful and lasting interactions with undisputable results. As Finland’s premier experience provider, we organise high-quality events and rent out our facilities for various occasions/ for a wide variety of occasions. Events produced by Messukeskus include, among others, Habitare, the Helsinki Book Fair, Educa, Finnbuild, Matka Nordic Travel Fair, and Helsinki International Boat Show. Messukeskus also hosts guest events such as Slush, Nordic Business Forum, Assembly, International Dog Fair, as well as many international congress and business events every year. Our premises include 7 halls, 40 convertible meeting rooms, 21 restaurants, and our own hotel.The Finnish Fair Corporation was founded in 1919. | Messukeskus. The real social media | www.messukeskus.com @messukeskus
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Messukeskus
SecD-Day Conference & Exhibition -myynti käynnistynyt vauhdikkaasti, tapahtuma tulee kasvamaan merkittävästi10.4.2024 17:02:11 EEST | Tiedote
Puolustus- ja Ilmailuteollisuus PIA ry ja Helsingin Messukeskus järjestävät seuraavan SecD-Day Conference & Exhibition -tapahtuman Helsingin Messukeskuksessa 29.1. – 30.1.2025. Osastopaikkojen myynti on käynnissä ja PIA ry aloittanut ajankohtaisen, osallistujia palvelevan ohjelman kokoamisen.
Vuoden 2024 Kongressikipinä -palkinto EuGMS-kongressille10.4.2024 11:10:00 EEST | Tiedote
Professori emeritus Timo Strandberg ja professori Esa Jämsen ovat voittaneet Congress Network Finland ry:n Kongressikipinä 2024 -palkinnon. Suomen Messusäätiön rahoittama ja nyt ensimmäistä kertaa myönnetty 6 000 euron arvoinen palkinto jaettiin CNF:n kevätkokouksen yhteydessä Helsingissä aiemmin tällä viikolla.
KUTSU MEDIALLE: Ruokamessut 202410.4.2024 08:19:04 EEST | Kutsu
Uusi ruoka- ja juoma-alan suurtapahtuma Ruokamessut järjestetään Helsingin Messukeskuksessa 19.–21.4.2024. Tapahtuma yhdistää ruuasta, juomasta ja keittiötuotteista kiinnostuneet kuluttajat sekä alan tärkeimmät yritykset. Alla poimintoja messupäivien monipuolisesta ohjelmasta.
Electrical designers NSS and Sähkö-Electricity 2026 to cooperate9.4.2024 10:00:00 EEST | Tiedote
The Sähkö-Electricity 26 fair has provided a boost to the overview of trade fairs and exhibitions in the electricity sector. A new international electricity trade fair is scheduled to open at the Helsinki Exhibition and Convention Centre in April 2026. One of the most important target groups for the event are electrical designers, represented in Finland by NSS Oy, who have signed a cooperation agreement related to the professional Sähkö-Electricity 26 fair.
Sähkösuunnittelijat NSS ja Sähkö-Electricity 2026 -messut yhteistyöhön9.4.2024 10:00:00 EEST | Tiedote
Sähkö-Electricity 26 -messut on saanut aikaan piristysruiskeen sähköalan messu- ja näyttelytoiminnan näkymiin. Uudet kansainväliset sähköalan messut avataan Helsingin Messukeskuksessa huhtikuussa 2026. Yksi tärkeimmistä tapahtuman kohderyhmistä on sähkösuunnittelijat, joita edustava NSS on allekirjoittanut yhteistyösopimuksen Sähkö-Electricity -messuihin liittyen.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki tiedotepalvelussa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme