DNA:n käyttämä 5G-verkko yltää nyt Etelä-Karjalassa liki joka kolkkaan

DNA’s 5G network now reaches almost every corner of Kanta-Häme – and is still improving 11.4.2024 09:55:00 EEST | Press release

DNA’s 5G network in Kanta-Häme now reaches nearly all parts of the region, and coverage of the population is approaching 100% based on residents’ location. At the national level, however, there are still regional variations in coverage, which is why the network is constantly being improved. In particular, DNA’s goal is to reinforce and increase geographic coverage. The 5G network has a theoretical coverage of around 96% of Finland’s population in more than 250 localities. The construction of 5G infrastructure also improves 4G connections.