Kempower tuo NACS-standardin tuotevalikoimaansa Pohjois-Amerikassa

Kempower’s Megawatt Charging System for Electric Trucks Arrives in Europe 3.4.2024 11:30:00 EEST | Press release

True to its commitment to the development of sustainable mobility for the planet, Kempower launches in Europe its Megawatt Charging System, company’s state-of-the-art electric truck charging solution for power ratings above 1 MW. Kempower’s Megawatt Charging System seeks to be part of the solution to the challenges of electrification of heavy-duty vehicles to meet the EU’s decarbonization goals.