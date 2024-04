Antti Koskelin Goforen hallitukseen – tuo vahvaa kokemusta teollisuuden digitalisaatiosta

Reminder: Publication of Gofore's 2023 financial statements release and webcast 15.2.2024 11:15:00 EET | Press release

Gofore Plc will publish its 2023 financial statements release on Tuesday, 20 February 2024 at about 9.00 a.m. EET. CEO Mikael Nylund and CFO Teppo Talvinko will present the results in a live webcast on the day at 1.00 p.m. EET.