Taaleri neuvotteli ja toteutti uuden pankkirahoituksen Erikoissijoitusrahasto Aktia Toimitilakiinteistöille

Taaleri's first EU taxonomy aligned real estate investments completed - properties promote sustainable development by using low-carbon concrete and producing solar power and geothermal heat The first EU Taxonomy aligned investments of Taaleri's newest real estate fund, Taaleri Housing Fund VIII, are completed in Turku and Kirkkonummi. The assets are being constructed by Bonava Suomi Ltd and include a total of 169 new rental homes. In the development phase, special attention has been paid to energy-efficiency and low-emission solutions. Taxonomy is the EU's classification system for sustainable finance, which defines, for example, what kind of investments are in line with sustainable development. The asset built in Kirkkonummi is the first residential property in Finland where low-carbon concrete elements have been used to this extent. Low-carbon concrete was used in the floor slabs of the buildings, load-bearing walls and