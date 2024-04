Nordic Business Forumin ja Antiloopin yhteistyö jatkuu

Finland’s first carbon-neutral office network expands: Industrial chic and rugged POOL Verk opens in Kalasatama 14.3.2024 09:30:00 EET | Press release

The real-estate owner Antilooppi is again expanding its POOL flexispace network. It now offers the widest range of serviced spatial solutions of different sizes across the Helsinki region. The newest location, POOL Verk, was opened in February in the Kalasatama area of Helsinki. It is next to Teurastamo, a complex buzzing with culture, people, events and amenities. Antilooppi wants to enable spatial solutions that serve working people. CEO Tuomas Sahi says the company’s operations are above all people-centric. “All buildings are built for people. We sincerely believe that we can help and support companies and their employees, regardless of how they get the work done in those companies. The POOL spaces support a variety of ways of working and meeting others. Seeing other people face-to-face is now a significant component of work. People have shown they like spending time in the amenities at our locations after work, too. That’s valuable.” All POOL locations have their distinct identitie