Thousands of important contacts were made at the professional events for the forest, chemical and biotechnology industries

The Pulp & Beyond Conference was held already on Tuesday 9 April 2024 and it was attended by more than 300 people. Nearly 150 international participants attended the Helsinki Chemicals Forum in person, with attendees coming from as far as Australia, China, and India. An additional 150 individuals participated virtually. In the extensive seminar program of ChemBio Finland, the role of the bio and chemical industry as enablers of the green transition and in solutions to mitigate climate change was emphasized. Chemistry education was highlighted as a key factor for a sustainable future.

"ChemBio Finland is the most important meeting point for our industry, both for students and professionals in the field. Our latest laboratory equipment exhibition has garnered a lot of positive attention, and visitors have been appreciative of the opportunity to explore them," says Jukka Lapinniemi, Group Sales Manager at GBW.

"The event proved to work again and will continue in two years' time on 15-16 April 2026. This year, the Pulp & Beyond event was held for the first time. It is a continuation of the PulPaper event organised earlier in the event. Participation had now been made easy and more responsible, and networking is at the heart of everything. The international nature of the event was at a high level," says Business Manager Anssi Rajala from Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre.

Pulp & Beyond 2024 is a significant event for Andritz. "Pulp & Beyond is one of the most important professional events in Northern Europe, and the new concept is very successful. Here we meet important customers, communicate our novelties effectively and network with operators in the field. In addition to showcasing our solutions, we will share the latest technologies to enable the green transition for our customers," says Robert Pachler, Marketing Director at Andritz.

The Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre organised the international forest industry professional event Pulp & Beyond 2024 together with the Finnish Forest Products Engineers’ Association (PI) and the ChemBio Finland 2024 event in cooperation with the Finnish Chemical Societies, the Chemical Industry of Finland and the Finnish Bioindustry. Helsinki Chemicals Forum was organised by Chemicals Forum Association in cooperation with Finnish and international partners. The next event will be held on 15-16 April 2026 at the Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre.

WWW.PULPANDBEYOND.COM

WWW.CHEMBIOFINLAND.FI

WWW.HELSINKICF.EU

