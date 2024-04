Kiertotalous torjuu luontokatoa ja luo uutta liiketoimintaa: Katso Euroopan 30 edelläkävijän lista, mukana useita suomalaisyrityksiä

Sitra in 2023: Megatrends, experiments in Finland and the start of strategy renewal 15.4.2024 08:00:00 EEST | Press release

For Sitra, 2023 was a year of experiments and establishing a new direction. We conducted and funded over 100 experiments to support Finland’s future success. Sitra’s work in the EU led to concrete results. Sitra also welcomed a new President and began the process of revising its strategy so that it can best promote Finland’s long-term success. Read our annual report to find out more about Sitra and our work.