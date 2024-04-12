SecD-Day Conference & Exhibition sales off to a flying start, event set to grow significantly
The Association of Finnish Defence and Aerospace (AFDA) and Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre will organise the next SecD-Day Conference & Exhibition event at Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre on 29 – 30 January 2025. The sale of stands is underway and AFDA has begun compiling a topical programme to accommodate the participants.
SecD-Day 2025 promotes Finland’s overall security by providing information on current topics, products and services in the defence, security, aerospace and aviation industries. The two-day invitation-only event will promote direct interaction between companies and authorities in the sector and will be a professionally useful destination for anyone whose work is related to the defence materiel industry. The conference programme of the event is compiled by AFDA. In addition to the opening ceremony, information will be provided through keynote presentations, panel discussions and company presentations.
”The booking of stands for the event has started at a very fast pace. Already at this stage, dozens of companies are participating and the exhibition is almost three times larger than the previous SecD-Day, which was held in the spring of 2023,” says Tuija Karanko from AFDA.
The exhibition area is spread around the programme arena, so one can get to know the companies, authorities and start-ups that will be presented during the exhibition in an efficient way during the conference day. In addition, exhibiting companies will have the opportunity to invite their own customers and potential partners to visit the event.
Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre is responsible for the sale of stand spaces, marketing and practical arrangements of the event. The technical partner for the event is Messua Oy.
SecD-Day was already well received during the first time it was organised and it has every potential to grow into a major event, even throughout the entire Northern Europe.
You can follow SecD-day news and programme developments on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/secd-day and on the event website www.secd-day.fi.
The Association of Finnish Defence and Aerospace AFDA is the trade association of the defence, security, aerospace and aviation industries in Finland and a business sector association of the Technology Industries of Finland. Founded in 1994, the association has 160 member companies. | www.afda.fi
Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre produces high-quality trade fairs, conferences and other events and rents out its facilities and services as an arena for various events.
The owner company Finnish Fair Corporation was founded in 1919. www.messukeskus.com
The Association of Finnish Defence and Aerospace PIA, Tuija Karanko, tuija.karanko(at)teknologiateollisuus.fi, +358 40 559 8986. Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre, Business Manager Anssi Rajala, anssi.rajala(at)messukeskus.com, +358 40 843 3936
Helsingin Messukeskus on Suomen elämyksellisin tapahtumakortteli ja vaikuttavin kohtaamismedia. Onnistuneet kohtaamiset jättävät vahvan muistijäljen ja tuottavat kiistatonta tulosta. Suomen suurin tapahtumajärjestäjä tuottaa laadukkaita tapahtumia sekä vuokraa tilojaan ja palvelujaan erilaisten tapahtumien areenaksi. Messukeskuksen itse tuottamia tapahtumia ovat mm. Habitare, Helsingin Kirjamessut, Educa, FinnBuild, Matkamessut ja Vene Båt. Vierastapahtumina Messukeskuksen tiloissa järjestetään mm. Slush, Nordic Business Forum, Assembly, Koiramessut sekä lukuisia kansainvälisiä kongresseja ja yritystapahtumia vuosittain. Tilat käsittävät 7 hallia, 40 muuntuvaa kokoustilaa, 21 ravintolaa ja oman tapahtumahotellin. Omistajayritys Suomen Messut Oyj perustettiin vuonna 1919. | Messukeskus. The real social media. | www.messukeskus.com @messukeskus
Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre (brand name Messukeskus) hosts Finland’s most inspiring events and exciting encounters. We create successful and lasting interactions with undisputable results. As Finland’s premier experience provider, we organise high-quality events and rent out our facilities for various occasions/ for a wide variety of occasions. Events produced by Messukeskus include, among others, Habitare, the Helsinki Book Fair, Educa, Finnbuild, Matka Nordic Travel Fair, and Helsinki International Boat Show. Messukeskus also hosts guest events such as Slush, Nordic Business Forum, Assembly, International Dog Fair, as well as many international congress and business events every year. Our premises include 7 halls, 40 convertible meeting rooms, 21 restaurants, and our own hotel.The Finnish Fair Corporation was founded in 1919. | Messukeskus. The real social media | www.messukeskus.com @messukeskus
