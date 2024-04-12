SecD-Day Conference & Exhibition sales off to a flying start, event set to grow significantly

SecD-Day 2025 promotes Finland’s overall security by providing information on current topics, products and services in the defence, security, aerospace and aviation industries. The two-day invitation-only event will promote direct interaction between companies and authorities in the sector and will be a professionally useful destination for anyone whose work is related to the defence materiel industry. The conference programme of the event is compiled by AFDA. In addition to the opening ceremony, information will be provided through keynote presentations, panel discussions and company presentations.

”The booking of stands for the event has started at a very fast pace. Already at this stage, dozens of companies are participating and the exhibition is almost three times larger than the previous SecD-Day, which was held in the spring of 2023,” says Tuija Karanko from AFDA.

The exhibition area is spread around the programme arena, so one can get to know the companies, authorities and start-ups that will be presented during the exhibition in an efficient way during the conference day. In addition, exhibiting companies will have the opportunity to invite their own customers and potential partners to visit the event.

Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre is responsible for the sale of stand spaces, marketing and practical arrangements of the event. The technical partner for the event is Messua Oy.

SecD-Day was already well received during the first time it was organised and it has every potential to grow into a major event, even throughout the entire Northern Europe.

You can follow SecD-day news and programme developments on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/secd-day and on the event website www.secd-day.fi.

The Association of Finnish Defence and Aerospace AFDA is the trade association of the defence, security, aerospace and aviation industries in Finland and a business sector association of the Technology Industries of Finland. Founded in 1994, the association has 160 member companies. | www.afda.fi

Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre produces high-quality trade fairs, conferences and other events and rents out its facilities and services as an arena for various events.

The owner company Finnish Fair Corporation was founded in 1919. www.messukeskus.com