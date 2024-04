Kela lea almmustahttán jagi 2024 etniidpáhka – buktagiid vuosttas kritearan leat kvaliteahta ja dorvvolašvuohta

Kela releases 2024 edition of maternity package – quality and safety main criteria for products 16.4.2024 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

The 2024 edition of the maternity package contains 39 products. This year, quality has once again been the most important criterion when procuring products. Kela will start distributing the 2024 edition when stocks of the 2023 edition run out.