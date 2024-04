Laura Cemin: Muistilappuja ja männynkäpyjä, HAM galleria 17.5.–30.6.2024 

Bambi Forever! 7.3.2024 10:48:25 EET | Press release

The exhibition presents for the first time Raimo and Maarit Huttunen’s art collection – assembled with passion and long-term vision – which they have donated to HAM Helsinki Art Museum. The works reflect on the complexities and contradictions of what it means to be human. The Huttunens ran Helsinki’s Bakeliittibambi Gallery from 1996 to 2007, showcasing a stable of promising young artists whose careers they followed over a period of many years. The exhibition is on view at HAM from 8 March 2024 to 19 January 2025.