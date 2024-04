På utställningen som öppnas på Finlands sjöhistoriska museum imorgon ser vi toppmode inspirerat av havet och klassiker från svunna årtionden

The new exhibition of the Maritime Museum of Finland displays high fashion inspired by the sea and classics from over the decades 18.4.2024 13:08:24 EEST | Press release

The Oceanista – Fashion and the Sea exhibition to be opened in the Maritime Museum of Finland features high fashion inspired by sea, sailors and sea nature. The extensive exhibition of about 110 pieces of clothes and accessories will also display sea-inspired classic outfits evoking strong memories as well as street fashion from the end of the 19th century. The exhibition will be open between 19 April and 29 September 2024.