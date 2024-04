MB Rahastot tukemaan Neomoren kasvua

MB Funds to sell Raksystems to Trill Impact 24.5.2022 09:07:27 EEST | Press release

Raksystems Group has grown rapidly in recent years and has become the leading property wellbeing expert in the Nordics. MB Funds, who became the owner of the company in 2018, have signed an agreement to sell the entire share capital of Raksystems Group and the company continues its growth path with the impact private equity owner Trill Impact.