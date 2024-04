Kutsu medialle: FIX: Huolla ja korjaa -näyttelyn mediatilaisuus

Care and Repair! The Museum of Finnish Architecture and the Design Museum in Helsinki Challenge the Ideal of Novelty in Their New Exhibition 10.4.2024 06:44:55 EEST | Press release

On the 26th of April, the joint exhibition FIX: Care and Repair will open at the Museum of Finnish Architecture and the Design Museum Helsinki. The exhibition focuses on repair and maintenance while also exploring how the passage of time affects architecture and design.