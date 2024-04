Lapsetkin pääsevät etävastaanotolle – Uudenmaan Päivystysapu laajentaa palveluaan

Necrotizing fasciitis not always caused by bacteria but by a combination of tissue damage and a gene defect 9.4.2024 15:34:01 EEST | Press release

A new Finnish-led study suggests that necrotizing fasciitis, a life-threatening inflammation of connective tissue that leads to tissue necrosis, may be caused by a gene defect. The findings offer hope for an effective new treatment for the disease that could avoid repeated surgery and amputations.