Kaisantunneli avautuu 4. toukokuuta – tervetuloa juhlimaan avajaisia!

Kaisantunneli opens on 4 May – welcome to the opening! 17.4.2024 10:26:17 EEST | Press release

The opening of the Kaisantunneli tunnel will be celebrated on Saturday 4 May. The event starts at 12 noon at Kansalaistori Square with a speech by Mayor Juhana Vartiainen. The new tunnel can be accessed after the ribbon cut at approximately 13:00.