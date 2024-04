Uusi menetelmä työllistymiskyvyn tukemiseen työsuhteen päättyessä

Occupational safety level classifications granted – interest continues to grow through themed days and partnerships 15.4.2024 08:30:00 EEST | Press release

The Vision Zero Forum has once again granted occupational safety level classifications to member workplaces. In this year's application round, 108 workplaces were recognized, of which 48 had zero accidents. Our annual seminar in May will offer another good opportunity to share occupational safety practices by networking.