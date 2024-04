Espoon Kehä I:n Mestarintunneli suljetaan liikenteeltä 24.4.–26.4.2024 klo 00.00–05.00 ajosuunta kerrallaan

A record amount of economic crime in 2023 – the shadow economy prevention statistics reflect the weak economic situation 16.4.2024 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

The weakening economic situation is reflected in the increasing amount of economic crime, bankruptcies and tax debt. This is revealed by the statistics on control results regarding the shadow economy and economic crime in 2023. In addition, the monitoring of compliance with sanctions has increased the number of authorities’ control tasks.