Suomi.fi-mobiilisovellus uudistuu 22.4.2024 – Katso miten muutos vaikuttaa sinuun!

Digihumaus report 2024: Ageing and increasing diversity are a driving force for public administration, but digital infrastructure requires even more investment 11.4.2024 12:15:00 EEST | Press release

The Digital and Population Data Services Agency has published the new Digihumaus report today. The report analyses changes in the Finnish population and their significance for public administration. The report is a continuity of the Digihumaus reports from the four previous years. The report breaks down the topic into four sub-trends: ageing, immigration, regional segregation and increasing diversity.