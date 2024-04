Kutsu medialle: Varman Q1-osavuositulos

Varma increasingly incorporates biodiversity in its sustainability considerations – enhanced due diligence of food and textile industry companies by portfolio managers 22.3.2024 09:12:02 EET | Press release

Varma has updated its environmental policy. The new environmental policy is more comprehensive than the previous one, as the revised policy guidelines for Varma’s activities recognise the importance of environmental impacts throughout the value chain. Biodiversity preservation and climate mitigation are given equal weight.