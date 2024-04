Lamorin tammi–maaliskuun 2024 osavuosikatsauksen julkistaminen ja kutsu webcast-tilaisuuteen 26.4.2024 

Lamor and Remeo sign an agreement on the supply of plastic waste for feedstock to the Lamor Recycling facility in Kilpilahti, Porvoo, Finland 26.3.2024 09:00:00 EET | Press release

Lamor Corporation Plc Press release 26 March 2024 at 9:00 a.m. EET Lamor and Remeo sign an agreement on the supply of plastic waste for feedstock to the Lamor Recycling facility in Kilpilahti, Porvoo, Finland Lamor Recycling has signed an agreement with a Finnish waste management company Remeo on the supply of sorted plastic waste as feedstock to the Lamor Recycling’s chemical recycling facility in Kilpilahti, Finland. Remeo will provide the full amount and quality of plastic waste that the facility requires once it is completed later this year. With an initial annual processing capacity of 10,000 metric tons, it will be the first industrial-size facility for chemical recycling of plastic in Finland, and a proof-of-concept plant for Lamor’s plans to have a 100,000 metric ton portfolio in chemical plastic recycling. “We are together creating a new, scalable recycling method for plastics. This cooperation is unique in industry, and it will become reality faster than any of the other proj