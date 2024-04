WCEF2024: Euroopan talouden turvaaminen tarvitsee kiertotalouden mukaiset sisämarkkinat

Circular solutions tackle biodiversity loss and unlock business growth – see Europe’s top 30 list 15.4.2024 16:15:00 EEST | Press release

A list of 30 European companies, unveiled at the World Circular Economy Forum 2024 in Brussels, shows how circular solutions can tackle biodiversity loss and unlock new business opportunities. Alongside the list, the Finnish Innovation Fund Sitra released a first-of-its-kind handbook for developing circular economy business models to deliver on nature targets.