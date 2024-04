Medialle: BOFIT julkaisee Kiinan talouden ennusteen maanantaina 22.4.

Meri Obstbaum appointed Adviser to the Board of the Bank of Finland, and Kimmo Virolainen’s position as Adviser to the Board was renewed 17.4.2024 15:00:00 EEST | Press release

The Board of the Bank of Finland has appointed Meri Obstbaum, DSc (Econ. & Bus. Adm.), and Kimmo Virolainen, DSc (Econ. & Bus. Adm.), as Advisers to the Board. These appointments are for a five-year term. Obstbaum will also head the Bank’s Monetary Policy Preparation Process. Virolainen will head the Bank’s International Economic Policy Process.