Welcome to Finland - The tourist service brochure for the municipality of Merikarvia for the year 2024 has been released

Many still appreciate the paper travel service brochures that land in their mailboxes, even though online services also have their advantages," says Seija Väre, one of the secretaries of the municipality of Merikarvia - why not have both? Väre has been coordinating the mailing day for years - together with various stakeholders, we pack our eagerly awaited travel service brochures into envelopes.

"You can experience Merikarvia through nature excursions and hikes, fishing, water activities, visiting historical sites, and exploring our extensive range of tourism services," Mayor Juha Vasama praises. "We offer accommodation options for every taste, from cozy cottages to luxury villas. We also provide guided tours and customized services," Vasama suggests.

So, book your summer's greatest experiences now - explore our travel service brochure and visit our website. Merikarvia's unique experiences await you!

Text is in finnish - you can translate it easily with any translator. If questions arise - feel free to call - Sari Hatanpää - 044 7246 301 - we are here for you!

