Finland and Bavaria Health Ministers to Kick Off Radical Health Festival Helsinki 2024

The ministers will each deliver a keynote address highlighting the festival’s theme and ambitions. Following their speeches, they are slated to participate in a thought-provoking discussion moderated by Dr. Päivi Sillanaukee, Special Envoy, Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, Finland. The discussion will center around the theme "Welcoming Act: Why Deploying Prevention and Precision at Scale?"—a critical inquiry into the future of healthcare, emphasizing prevention and precision medicine.

The Radical Health Festival Helsinki is a beacon for health innovation, drawing together experts, policymakers, and enthusiasts from across Europe and beyond. The festival is a collective endeavor, supported by over 20 European contributors. Key partners such as the City of Helsinki, the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), Nightingale Health, and a myriad of influential organisations like the College of Health Information Management Executives (CHIME), The International Associations of National Health Institutes (IANPHI), and The European eHealth Multidisciplinary Stakeholder Platform EHTEL, have pledged continued collaboration for this year’s event.

This year, the festival also features an exclusive full-day program of site visits and high-level conversations for international ministerial delegations and selected participants, hosted by the Finnish Ministry of Social Affairs and Health. The curated program by the ministry provides an excellent view of Finland’s leading digital health landscape and offers a unique opportunity to find inspiration and forge potential partnerships.

In its previous iteration, the Radical health Festival Helsinki attracted more than 1,000 participants, featuring over 150 speakers and 100 companies and organizations. This assembly of minds and institutions underscores the festival's pivotal role in fostering innovation and dialogue within the global health sector.

The Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre (Messukeskus), with a legacy of promoting Finnish trade and industry through face-to-face events since 1919, joins forces with éditohealth, an international healthcare thought leadership and content creation agency, combining over a century of experience in promoting digital health and global health leadership conferences.